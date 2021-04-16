The Nanaimo Clippers’ game against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs slated for Thursday, April 15, has been postponed due to a “potential positive COVID-19 test result,” says the BCHL. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo Clippers COVID-19 test negative, team can practise and play

Junior A hockey team had suspended activities the day before out of ‘abundance of caution’

UPDATE: The Nanaimo Clippers don’t have a COVID-19 case after all.

The B.C. Hockey League issued a statement Friday morning, April 16, advising that “further analysis” confirmed that a test result was negative for COVID-19 and the team has been cleared to resume practising and playing.

Nanaimo’s next game is Saturday, April 17, in the Port Alberni hub; for schedule information, visit www.nanaimoclippers.com.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED: The Nanaimo Clippers’ shortened season is now on pause due to COVID-19.

The B.C. Hockey League posted a statement on social media Thursday, April 15, advising that the Clippers “have paused all team activities to allow for further analysis of a potential positive COVID-19 test result.”

The league says that out of an abundance of caution, all team members will isolate until test results are confirmed.

A game against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs that was scheduled for Thursday, April 15, at Port Alberni’s Weyerhaeuser Area has been postponed.

The BCHL said it will provide an update when more information becomes available.

The Clippers are 4-2 so far in the 2021 regular season, good for second place in the Island pod.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo Clippers win in their return to the ice

READ ALSO: Nanaimo Clippers about to start ‘uncharted’ BCHL season


