Netminder’s heroics keep it close but Campbell River Storm notch victory over Port Alberni Bombers

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung makes a blocker save during a game against the Campbell River Storm at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 26, 2022. Black Press file photo by Elena Rardon/Alberni Valley News

The Campbell River Storm go into Tuesday’s VIJHL playoff game against the Port Alberni Bombers with a 2-1 edge in the best of seven series.

The Bombers split the series in hostile territory last week at Campbell River’s Rod Brind’Amour Arena but the Storm recovered from Friday’s overtime loss and took the Bombers down with a 2-0 victory on Sunday.

The Storm came out strong in Sunday’s game with Kal Nagy scoring at 1:38 of the first period on assists from Cody Savey and Carter De Boer. Mitchell Finner potted the Storm’s second goal at 9:50 in the first on assists from Tynan Peacock and Grady Franklin. From there Campbell River cruised to victory in the first non-overtime game of the series.

Once again, Bombers goaltender Callum Tung faced a barrage of shots – 57 in total and was named the game’s first star. Second star went to De Boer and third star to Peacock. Campbell River goaltender Nick Peters faced 16 shots in total.

Tonight’s game goes at 7 p.m. at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

