New movie tells true story of Nanaimo mountain bike racer’s life and legacy

The new movie Long Live Chainsaw celebrates the life and legacy of Nanaimo mountain bike racer Steve Smith. (Photo courtesy Sven Martin/Long Live Chainsaw)

Nanaimo mountain bike champion Steve Smith has been memorialized with a bike park, a bike race, and now, with a biographical movie.

Long Live Chainsaw, a full-length documentary film from from Red Bull Media House and Anthill Films, premieres this week at the Port Theatre.

Smith, the overall World Cup champion in downhill mountain bike racing in 2013, died in a motorbike crash in 2016. According to a press release from Anthill Films, Long Live Chainsaw will reveal Smith’s “meteoric rise” from humble surroundings growing up in Cassidy and tell of the rider’s “untimely death and long-lasting legacy.”

“Stevie’s unwavering belief not only propelled him to become the best in the world but inspired everyone he touched to believe in their own impossible dreams…” the release noted. “Downhill [mountain bike racing] had long been dominated by Europeans before ‘the Canadian Chainsaw’ became the unlikeliest of heroes.”

Long Live Chainsaw premieres Friday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. at Nanaimo’s Port Theatre.

