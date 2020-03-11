Port Alberni Paper Chase runners depart from Cherry Creek Community Hall on Sunday, March 8. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

New records set at Port Alberni Paper Chase

15-kilometre race had 262 participants

It was a day of records for the Port Alberni Paper Chase on Sunday, March 8.

The 15-kilometre race had a new course record and 12 age group records. Richrad Reid of Victoria set the new record of 50:08, while Catrin Jones, the women’s winner, also set a master’s record of 58:34 The race, hosted by the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce, had 262 participants.

Reid won the race by nine seconds over Dusty Spiller, who held the previous course record of 52:04. Reid also set a M35-39 age group record. Spiller easily beat his 2018 time, finishing in 50:17. Third was Jordan Brietzke with a time of 55:40.

Top master and fourth overall was Jerry Loeb (55:44).

“This was my first time running the Paper Chase and didn’t really know what to expect — my only goal was to put in a solid effort,” said Reid. “I really enjoyed the rolling course and loved the section through the mill. I am quite surprised about the course record but I also have to say that it really helped having a close contender who pushed me the whole race.”

Jones took seven minutes off the old W40-44 course record, set in 2018 by Carolyn Coffin (1:05:05). Melissa Ross from the Bastion Run Club was second in 63 minutes and third was Sofia Donnecke, finishing in 1:04:05. Donnecke also set a W20-24 age group record.

Port AlberniTrack and field

