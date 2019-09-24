Black Sheep Jayson Matthews is taken down by one of the Castaway Wanderers during a game on Saturday, Sept. 21. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

New season kicks off for Port Alberni Black Sheep Rugby Club

Sheep fall to Castaway Wanderers at home

A new season has started up for the Port Alberni Black Sheep Rugby Club, and so far the team is 0-2 at home.

The Sheep fell 36-22 to the Cowichan Piggies during their home opener. This was followed by a 41-33 loss against the Castaway Wanderers on Saturday, Sept. 21.

“The big problem of the day was they scored three tries in the first eight minutes,” said head coach Jas Purewal after Saturday’s game. “We had the same problem last week.”

Tackling was also “a little bit off the mark,” said Purewal, which is something that the team will be working on in practice.

Saturday’s score was 17-7 at halftime, but the Sheep managed to make a game of it at the end. One more try would have put the Black Sheep in the lead, but they fell just short of the mark.

Tries were scored by Cody McClary, Asaeli Rokotuiwakaya, Dane Dentoom, Joseva Raiwako and Maxx Bodaly. Jayson Matthews had three conversions, and Ty Shannon added another conversion.

“We’ve got a handful of new guys coming out, which is very exciting,” said Purewal. “A few young guys. The Castaways are a very good club down in Victoria. They did enough to win, and our own mistakes hurt us more than anything else.”

Purewal added that despite the losses, the Sheeps’ numbers have been good.

“We’re excited about where we might end up here,” he said. “Each week we’re getting better. No one likes to lose, but I think we did enough to do some good things.”

Port Alberni will be hosting Abbotsford on Saturday, Sept. 28. Kick off is at 2:30 p.m.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pettersson has 4 points as Canucks dump Ottawa 6-4

Just Posted

New season kicks off for Port Alberni Black Sheep Rugby Club

Sheep fall to Castaway Wanderers at home

Port Alberni non-profits not happy with permissive tax exemption policy

New policy reduces exemptions for organizations with alcohol sales, commercial sales

City of Port Alberni plans to open ‘public safety building’ in Uptown area

City staff still looking for ‘suitable location’

Port Alberni author and comic finds humour in fatherhood

Paul Alexander to read from new book in Port Alberni and Nanaimo

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs improve to 3-0 at home

Port Alberni team still looking for a road win

VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

‘We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.’

Pettersson has 4 points as Canucks dump Ottawa 6-4

Vancouver wins NHL pre-season tilt in Abbotsford

British man returns to Yukon to tipple his own toe in long-running tradition

So-called sourtoe cocktail is a shot of whisky with a mummified human toe in it

Poll suggests Canadians concerned about fake news, but struggle to spot it

56 per cent of respondents admitted to reading or sharing inaccurate news

Province announces $3.5 million in funding for community solutions to overdose crisis

Grants up to $50,000 will be available for municipalities working with a regional health authority

Conservatives’ plan to ease mortgage stress-test rules may raise debt and prices

Andrew Scheer vows to loosen rules around stress test and remove it altogether for mortgage renewals

B.C. mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers

People asked to be better and to help each other

U.S. wrestler says viral speeding ticket video was staged

WWE wrestler Lacey Evans says she does not condone disrespecting law enforcement officers

‘Own a piece of history’: Beachcombers location Molly’s Reach up for sale

‘This is one of B.C.’s most photographed buildings’

Most Read