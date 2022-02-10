Black Press reporter and NFL insider Erin Haluschak. (Black Press file photo)

Black Press reporter and NFL insider Erin Haluschak. (Black Press file photo)

NFL podcast: Black Press preview for Super Bowl LVI clash between Rams, Bengals

Haluschak, Wolf offer game predictions, MVP selections

PQBeat · Erin Haluschak – Super Bowl Preview – 2:9:2022

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), VI Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf and Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak preview Super Bowl LVI (Sunday, 3:30 p.m.) between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Included are game predictions, a breakdown of Joe Burrow’s swagger and also thoughts on Tom Brady’s recent retirement.

