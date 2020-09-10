Nomination process launched to honour Indigenous athletes in B.C.

Nominations for Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport close on Sept. 24

12 students across B.C. were honoured with Premier’s Awards for excellence in Indigenous sports in March 2019. Awards were handed out at the Gathering Our Voices youth conference held at the Alberni Athletic Hall in Port Alberni. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (I·SPARC), in collaboration with the Province of British Columbia, is launching the nomination process for the 2020 Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport.

These awards provide a unique opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Indigenous athletes who excel in performance sport and who are using their experiences in sport to shape their future.

Nominations are open to Indigenous athletes (First Nations, Métis and Inuit) under 25 years of age who are competing in performance sport, display strong leadership qualities, are committed to pursuing higher education and serve as community role models both on and off the field of play.

The Premier’s Awards will be presented both regionally and provincially. A total of 36 regional awards will be given out, six awards within each of I·SPARC’s regions. Regional recipients will automatically serve as nominees for the Provincial Award and 10 athletes will be selected in early 2021.

Formal ceremonies to honour Regional Awards Recipients will be held throughout the months of October and November and the provincial ceremony will be conducted in spring 2021 at the next Gathering Our Voices: Indigenous Youth Leadership Training Opening Ceremony.

Deadline to submit nominations is Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. (PST).

The nomination form can be found at www.isparc.ca.

Indigenous