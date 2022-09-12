Oceanside Generals power past Port Alberni Bombers 5-4 in VIJHL season opener

Oceanside Generals Brady O’Brien gets his shot blocked by the pad of Port Alberni Bombers goalie Lukas Toth during their VIJHL game at Oceanside Place, Sept. 9. (Michael Briones photo) Oceanside Generals watch the puck roll past Port Alberni Bombers goalie Lukas Toth. (Michael Briones photo) Oceanside Generals goalie Ashton Sadauskas looks to make a save. (Michael Briones photo) Oceanside Generals forward Benjamin Groome tries to dig the puck away from Port Alberni Bombers goalie Lukas Toth. (Michael Briones photo)

The Port Alberni Bombers are 0-2 so far in the 2022-23 Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season after opening the season with a close loss against the Oceanside Generals.

The Generals kicked off their season with a 5-4 win against the Port Alberni Bombers in front of home fans at Oceanside Place on Sept. 9.

The Sept. 9 game was highlighted by the Generals’ in-and-out parade to the penalty box, which allowed the visiting Bombers a late comeback to keep the score close. The Generals recorded a total of 17 infractions in three periods of play. The Bombers pressed hard late in the game and were able to cut the lead to 5-4 before time ran out. Scorers for the Bombers were Carson Steel, Mason Cannon, Grayson Erickson and Gavin Mastrodonato.

The game against the Generals was followed up by a trip to Mill Bay on Sept. 10 to take on the Kerry Park Islanders. The Bombers weren’t able to generate enough offence to combat the Islanders and dropped the game 7-1.

Next up, the Bombers will travel to Lake Cowichan on Friday, Sept. 16 to take on the Kraken. The Bombers will host their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 17 as the Victoria Cougars come to town. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at www.portalbernibombers.ca.

