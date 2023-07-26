Offroad racing action returns to Alberni Motorsports Park

Steve Kurath gets some air during an obstacle course at Alberni Motorsports Park on Saturday, July 22. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Adam Sudau takes out a cone during his obstacle course run on Saturday, July 22. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Levi Daoust kicks up some dirt as he rounds the first corner of an obstacle course at Alberni Motorsports Park on Saturday, July 22. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

Alberni Motorsports Park hosted another successful weekend of offroad racing on July 22 and 23.

The events kicked off on Saturday with an obstacle course and team relay. On Sunday, racers took part in the sand drags, followed by wheel to wheel racing.

Anyone who missed the action last weekend has two more chances to check out Island Offroad Racing this summer. There will be two more events, one on Aug. 26-27 and one on Sept. 16-17.

Alberni Motorsports Park is located on Trill Pit Road, off of McCoy Lake Road.

auto racingPort Alberni