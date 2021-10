Racers take part in the wheel to wheel action on Sunday, Oct. 3. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A truck plows through the mud during team relay action. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A dune buggy plows through the mud during team relay action. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A driver gets some air during wheel to wheel action. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A dune buggy plows through the mud during team relay action. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Vehicles in the sportsman class circle around the track in wheel to wheel action. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Island Offroad Racing was able to hold a shortened season at Alberni Motorsports Park.

The popular races returned to Alberni Motorsports park in September after almost two years away due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Another round of racing took place on Oct. 2 and 3, featuring an obstacle course, team relay and wheel to wheel racing action.

Offroad action will return to the Alberni Valley in spring 2022.

auto racingPort Alberni