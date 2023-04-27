PAGA athletes reach new heights at B.C. gymnastics championships

Annabelle Price and Bryn Walter Parker perform a barani ballout in Level 3 trampoline synchro competition at the provincial championships March 31-April 2 in Surrey, B.C. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Athletes from Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy have tumbled and balanced their way to new heights following provincial championship competition.

The Artistic and Trampoline Gymnastic Provincial Championships were held at the Surrey Sport Complex March 31 to April 2. Two ice sheets were transformed: one sheet of ice hosted the artistic gymnastic competitions comprised of vault, uneven bars, beam, and floor.

The other ice sheet was transformed into the trampoline venue which held trampoline, double mini trampoline (DMT) and tumbling events.

In artistic gymnastics all athletes finished in the top 10 in all arounds. Each athlete achieved many of their personal goals set prior to the meet.

One of the PAGA coaches stated, “I am super proud of all my athletes who competed at B.C. Championships. The results were amazing! It is very inspiring watching them grow and develop into strong beautiful gymnasts. Well done!”

Artistic Gymnastics Results:

• Nya Wheatley—CCP 7, Vault 10th, Bars 6th, Beam 7th, Floor 11th, All Arounds 5th

• Aslynd Mowat—CCP 6, Vault 3rd, Bars 7th, Beam 2nd, Floor 3rd, All Arounds 2nd

• Esme Wheatley—CCP 6, Vault 5th, Bars 11th, Beam 15th, Floor 12th, All Arounds 10th

• Ari Mowat—CCP 6, Vault 1st, Bars 13th, Beam 5th, Floor 7th, All Arounds 7th

In Trampoline, athletes can choose to compete in one to four events: trampoline, synchro trampoline, Double Mini (DMT) and tumbling based on their skill level. “For many of our athletes, it was their first time competing new skills, and it really paid off,” another PAGA coach said.

The tumbling athletes performed so well that they qualified for the team tumbling finals. It was a chance for them to show how many tumbling skills they could do in a row.

Trampoline Results:

Ari Mowat, Trampoline Level 2 – 6th, DMT Level 2 – 2nd, Tumbling Level 1 – 1st, Trampoline Synchro Level 1 – 5th, All Arounds – 4th

Lizzie Bielert, Trampoline Level 1 – 3rd, DMT Level 1 – 2nd, Tumbling Level 1 – 2nd, Trampoline Synchro Level 1 – 5th

Jackson Price, Trampoline Level 2 – 6th, DMT Level 2 – 7th

Annabelle Price, Trampoline Level 3 – 4th, DMT Level 3 – 1st, Tumbling Level 2 – 2nd, Trampoline Synchro Level 3 – 1st, All Arounds – 3rd

Rehanna Stanton, Trampoline Level 2 – 12th, DMT Level 2 – 11th

Bryn Walter Parker, Trampoline Level 3 – 1st, DMT Level 2 – 6th, Trampoline Synchro Level 3 – 1st

