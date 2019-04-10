Partner with a Pro coming up at Alberni Golf Course

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

It was a small but enthusiastic group that took part in the Men’s Club open day on Sunday, April 7. Although it wasn’t a downpour like on Saturday, it drizzled for the entire 18 holes.

First low gross was won by Mike Savard, shooting 75 under less than ideal conditions. Second low gross went to Bill Barrett, shooting 84. On the net side it was Jim Proteau, carding 72, and second low net went to Mel Krasniuk, coming in with 75. Next with net 77 was Dave Mann, then it was Chris Owen, carding an 80.

Closest to the pin winners were Cory Neilson on No. 2, Lucas Clark on No. 4, Chris Owen on No. 13. Nobody hit No. 17. The Charity Closest to the pin for the second shot on No. 6 was won by Murray Harkness. Please pick up your winnings in the Pro Shop sometime this week.

Next Sunday is the Partner with a Pro competition, sponsored by Marvin Dievert of Dieverts Roofing. When you come into the Pro Shop on Sunday morning, you will pick a number out of a hat. The corresponding Pro playing in the Masters Tournament will be your partner in our tournament. Your net score and the Pro’s gross score when added together will determine where you finish in our event.

Please book your tee times in your own group or as a single and you will be placed in a group. Tee times start at 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.