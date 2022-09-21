PHOTOS: 2022 Dustin Riley Soap Box Derby in Ucluelet

PHOTO FINISH: Dorian Baird, 11, zips over the finish line in his Delorean time machine soap box race car during the Sept. 17 Dustin Riley Soap Box Derby at Ucluelet’s Bay Street. Dorian went on to win top spot of the Tier B group. (Nora O’Malley photos) Bentley Mills, 9, shows laser focus on the race track. Tyler Loiselle, left, squeaks by with the win to advance to the semi finals. Racers launch down the starting ramp. Sage Roberts, left, and Hannah Dennison beam with a bouquet of cotton candy courtesy of Tourism Ucluelet. Crashes did occur, but helmets were a must and no major injuries were reported. Flying off the starting ramp, Gavin Riley gives ‘er down track one. Ucluelet Co-op and Ucluelet Rotary made good with hot dogs for all. Red Bull racing driver zooms down the track. Adley the entertainer knights a rider with a creative sword. The line-up of cool soap box race cars. Tier A winners Truett Smith, left, Tyler Loiselle and Robbie Wright. Tier B winners Dorian Baird, left, Elliot Baird and Crosby McMillan. Brothers Dorian Baird, right, and Elliot placed first and second in the Tier B group with the helping hands of dad Mike.

Ukee kids had a blast on Saturday, Sept. 17 zooming down Bay Street for the annual Dustin Riley Soap Box Derby.

Huge congrats to all 22 riders for braving the track in DIY soap box race cars. Once again, Ucluelet Mayor Mayco Noël teamed up with councillor Lara Kemps to rejuvenate this community event they both fondly remember participating in as kids. This year it was renamed the Dustin Riley Soap Box Derby to honour the memory of Ucluelet’s Coastal Cowboy.

Cheers the Ucluelet Co-op and Ucluelet Rotary for serving hot dogs, Tourism Ucluelet for cotton candy and Adley at Sharky Balloons for gifting magical creations.

