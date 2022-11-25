NHL prospect Connor Bedard wowed fans at the Langley Events Centre on Friday (Nov. 25). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

NHL prospect Connor Bedard wowed fans at the Langley Events Centre on Friday (Nov. 25). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

PHOTOS: Acclaimed hockey prospect Connor Bedard arrives in Langley

Bedard and the Regina Pats blank the Vancouver Giants 3-0 in front of 5,276 at the LEC

All eyes were on highly touted hockey prospect Connor Bedard on Friday (Nov. 25) night in Langley.

The North Vancouver product wowed fans and drew gasps at some of his moves – especially in the first period – as he and his Regina Pats teammates blanked the Vancouver Giants 3-0 at the Langley Events Centre.

The game had been sold out for months and the LEC was buzzing as Bedard took the opening face-off and went on to intercept a pass and turn that into a scoring play. He continued to push the offensive pace and recorded seven shots on goal to lead the Pats.

He collected one assist after driving the puck forward and setting up a teammate with a backhand pass that led to a goal. That point extended Bedard’s point scoring streak to 22 games and he has recorded 19 goals and 49 points in that time. He leads the Western Hockey League in points and is likely to be the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Giants announced a sell-out crowd of 5,276 and stated that there has never been this much demand for a regular season game in the team’s history.

Bedard and the Pats continue a western road trip with games in Victoria on Saturday (Nov. 26), Kelowna (Nov. 29), Kamloops (Nov. 30) and Prince George (Dec. 2). This is the first time that Bedard will be playing in those cities and possibly the last time as it’s likely he will join an NHL roster for the 2023-24 season.

RELATED: NHL’s hottest prospect visits B.C. ahead of Giants vs Regina Pats game

Breaking NewshockeyLangleyVancouver Giants

 

Connor Bedard warms up during WHL action on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Connor Bedard warms up during WHL action on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Connor Bedard warms up during WHL action on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Connor Bedard warms up during WHL action on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Fans packed the LEC on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Fans packed the LEC on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Connor Bedard warms up during WHL action on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Connor Bedard warms up during WHL action on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard carries the puck into the offensive zone. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard carries the puck into the offensive zone. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard carries the puck. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard carries the puck. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard celebrates a goal with teammates. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard celebrates a goal with teammates. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard carries the puck. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard carries the puck. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard winds up for a shot. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard winds up for a shot. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard carries the puck. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard carries the puck. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Fans packed the LEC on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Fans packed the LEC on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard dekes around a Giants defender. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard dekes around a Giants defender. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard faces off during Friday’s game. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard faces off during Friday’s game. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Rocketing into orbit with a B.C. hockey success story

Just Posted

Roy and Kathy Gunter-Smith stand near a grand fir at son and daughter-in-law Cory and Kris Gunter-Smith’s Alberni Christmas Trees farm near the Alberni Valley Regional Airport on opening day of the 2022 season. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley Christmas tree farms escape majority of drought effect

Kyra Doskotch of Cotton Candy Alberni serves up cotton candy at Witchy Woman Supply Co. during Moonlight Madness in Port Alberni’s Uptown on Wednesday, Nov. 23. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Christmas season kicks off with Moonlight Madness in Port Alberni’s Uptown

Lady Rose Marine Services manager Mike Surrell, left, co-owner Greg Willmon, Robyn Monrufet and Teresa Ludvigson from Alberni Valley Hospice Society, and Major Michael Ramsay from Salvation Army team up for a special program aboard the MV Frances Barkley in December 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Lady Rose Marine drops fees to sail to Bamfield in December

A member of the Port Alberni Fire Department works to extinguish a fire in a hog fuel pile at the Catalyst Paper mill site on Stamp Avenue. (FACEBOOK PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)
Port Alberni Fire Department has busy night