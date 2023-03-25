PHOTOS: Vancouver Canucks mascot helps make killer contest video for B.C. arena

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy posed with Fin, the Vancouver Canucks mascot, for a Kraft Hockeyville promotional video at Planet Ice. (Brandon Tucker/The News)Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy posed with Fin, the Vancouver Canucks mascot, for a Kraft Hockeyville promotional video at Planet Ice. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy posed with Fin, the Vancouver Canucks mascot, for a Kraft Hockeyville promotional video at Planet Ice. (Brandon Tucker/The News)Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy posed with Fin, the Vancouver Canucks mascot, for a Kraft Hockeyville promotional video at Planet Ice. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News)The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News)The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News)The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News)The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News)The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Some Vancouver Canucks royalty took a trip down to Planet Ice in Maple Ridge on Friday to participate in the filming of the rally video for the Kraft Hockeyville contest.

Former NHLer Darcy Rota teamed up with Canucks mascot Fin to hype up the dozens of local Ridge Meadows Rustlers that cheered and skated their way across the Cam Neely Arena as part of the promotional video.

RELATED: NHL players come out in support of Maple Ridge arena in Kraft Hockeyville contest

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy also stopped by to get in on the fun and was very outspoken about his support of the arena in this annual contest.

“We need everybody on board,” said Mayor Ruimy. “A community that invests in its youth, wins the day.”

“I need everybody to go out there on March 31, log in to Kraft Hockeyville, and start your voting. You can vote as many times as you want because we want to win. We want to shine a spotlight on Maple Ridge and it would be another great opportunity to showcase the fact that we have so many organizations and so many volunteers that love this community and want this community to succeed.”

READ MORE: Maple Ridge arena named finalist in Kraft Hockeyville contest

Voting for the Kraft Hockeyville contest starts at 6 a.m. PST on Friday, March 31, and is open until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Minor HockeycontesthockeyMaple Ridge

Previous story
Let the games begin: B.C. Winter Games in Greater Vernon officially underway
Next story
PHOTOS: Athletes dazzle on Day 2 of B.C. Winter Games in Greater Vernon

Just Posted

NIC Fest 2023 at the Port Alberni campus on March 29 will help answer questions about education and career options for anyone starting their post-secondary education, upgrading their skills for today’s market, or thinking about a new career path. (NIC PHOTO)
NIC Fest returns March 29 to Port Alberni campus

Mussels had a hard time in the dual heat and low tides. Here’s one from Vancouver Island’s west coast, cooked in a happier time. (Zoe Ducklow/file)
Unchecked climate change putting Salish Sea in hot water

James Raffan of the Mission Stars dishes a pass to teammate Tyler Way in front of the Powell River net during the gold medal game on Wednesday, March 22. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Mission Stars win U15 hockey provincials in Port Alberni

Roman Waitr, left, Dan Goddard, Kevin Berard and Dave Badovinac model the Port Alberni Cubs uniforms for the 2023 season. The Cubs will host the Canadian National Old Timers Baseball Federation championships in August 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY DWAYNE STERN)
Port Alberni baseball players primed for Old Timers Nationals Aug. 4–7

Pop-up banner image