Playoffs begin for Port Alberni’s Men’s Spring Basketball League

Dave Ralla’s Ian Samuel driving to the hoop while being defended by LB Woodchoppers’ Trey Bell. Keyiana Patterson-Sterling Photo
The first round of the Men’s Spring League double-elimination playoffs got underway on Thursday evening with 3 games on the docket. The round began with the #4 (Dave Ralla) and #5 (LB Wood Choppers) seeds squaring off for the right to face Ladybird Engraving (#1 seed) in the third game of the evening. The second game of the evening pitted #2 Alberni Co-op against #3 Italian Stallions to determine which side will continue their championship aspirations within the Winner or Consolation brackets. Teams are knocked out when they are handed their second playoff loss.
Game 1: #4 Dave Ralla (90) vs. #5 LB Woodchoppers (74)
With the win, Ralla would move on to face Ladybird Engraving in Game 3 of this playoff round.
Game#2: #2 Alberni Co-op (87) vs. #3 Italian Stallions (64)
Jayden Moss and Tyson Davidson had 25 and 17 pts respectively in the Co-op victory. Gredy Barney (18pts) and Skyler Quesnel (12pts) were the consistent scoring presence in the loss for the Stallions.
Game 3: #1 Ladybird Engraving (98) vs. #4 Dave Ralla (61)
Jacob Put (23 pts) and Martin Adair (16pts) rose to the occasion for Ladybird while Ozzie Felsman and Dane Samuel’s 14- and 13-point efforts attempted to keep Ralla afloat.
Thursday, May 30 Round 2 Playoff Schedule:
Game 4: 6:30 p.m. #5 Woodchoppers vs #3 Stallions; Game 5: 7:30 p.m. #2 Co-op vs #1 Ladybird; Game 6: 8:30 p.m. #4 Ralla vs Winner of Game 4. Games take place at the ADSS gym.
Italian Stallions Coby Felsman Jr. moments before his perfected drive, spin and dish at the hoop. Keyiana Patterson-Sterling Photo