Winnipeg Jets’ Brenden Dillon (5) checks Vegas Golden Knights’ Jake Leschyshyn (15) into the boards during the first period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich chats with NHL defenceman Brenden Dillon

MOJ on Sports: Surrey native currently suits up for the Winnipeg Jets

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, Bob Marjanovich chats with defenceman Brenden Dillon, who has spent more than a decade in the National Hockey League.

The Surrey native wasn’t drafted by any NHL team, nor drafted in the Western Hockey League’s bantam draft.

Dillon currently plays for the Winnipeg Jets and has previously played for the Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Kirk McLeanCanucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

LISTEN” Bryan BurnhamB.C. Lions Receiver

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Black PressBritish ColumbiaNHLPodcastsPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘There’s no more excuses’: Playoffs a must for Vancouver Canucks this season
Next story
‘Still hunting’: High-flying Colorado Avalanche poised to chase another Stanley Cup

Just Posted

Two fires burning on Spur No. 10 south of Port Alberni Oct. 10, 2022 are marked on a BC Wildfire map. (SCREENSHOT/ BC WILDFIRE DASHBOARD)
Fire crews, helicopters battle pair of small wildfires south of Port Alberni

Donna James’s great-granddaughter, Ella Webber, hands Donna a fire extinguisher to put out the candles on her 90th birthday cake, at a party at McLean Mill National Historic Site.. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
SCENE AND HEARD: Birthday party a complete surprise for Port Alberni woman

Trevor Michalchuk and Lily Eggert with VIUs Mass Specmobile designed to measure air quality and greenhouse gases. (PHOTO COURTESY DR. NICK DAVEY, VIU)
Vancouver Island University researchers measuring methane at Alberni Valley’s landfill

Members of the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock accept a cheque for $5,000 from Alberni Auto Group and Beaver Creek Home Center representatives on Friday, Sept. 30 during the tour’s stop in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni-born Tour de Rock rider raises thousands in Port Alberni fundraisers