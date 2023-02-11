Bob Marjanovich podcasting from Phoenix, the site of Super Bowl 57. (Nik Kowalski photo)

PODCAST: The ‘Best of’ Super Bowl 57 interviews – ‘The Moj’

MOJ on Sports: Guests include Joe Montana, Shaun Alexander and Steve Mariucci

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich offers a ‘Best of’ interviews held during Super Bowl 57 week in Phoenix, Arizona.

In the first hour, Bob chats with legendary quarterback Joe Montana, FOX’s Curt Menefee, Shaun Alexander, Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira and former Hamilton Tiger Cat, Steve Mariucci from the NFL Network.

In the second hour Chris Sims of NBC and Pro Football Talk, Marjanovich chats with AJ Hawk, former NFL linebacker and Pat McAfee.

Also stopping by is Mitch Berger, Super Bowl Champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com.

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day four

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day three

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day two

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day one

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsNFLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: The ‘Moj’ from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day 4

Just Posted

Representatives from the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and Koers & Associates Ltd. cut a ribbon at Karen Place to mark the completion of Beaver Creek’s water system improvements on Wednesday, Feb. 8. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ACRD celebrates improvements to Beaver Creek’s water system

BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau listens to Dr. Alex Nataros speak to reporters Friday morning. Nataros plans to open a community health centre in Port Hardy with several colleagues and called on the provincial government to allow physician assistants. (Screencap)
Workplace dissatisfaction in Island Health reaching unhealthy levels: reports

Jack Simmons, 5, has fun picking up ingredients to make soup from a recipe provided at the Family Literacy Event on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Echo Centre. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Families have fun during Literacy Day events in Port Alberni

Aaron Badovinac from the Port Alberni Black Sheep takes down a ball runner from Abbotsford during a BC Rugby Union game in Port Alberni on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Abbotsford scraped out a 28-23 victory. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Port Alberni Black Sheep fall to Abbotsford in BC Rugby action