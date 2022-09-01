PODCAST: Vancouver Island’s Alycia Butterworth discusses her chase of an Olympic medal

PQBeat: Steeplechase runner now has eyes on Paris Games in 2024

Alycia Butterworth, right, and her training partner Regan Yee. (Mark Janzen photo)

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes, iHeart, Amazon or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

For our latest installment, Black Press Media podcast producer Peter McCully talks with Parksville’s Alycia Butterworth, a Canadian Olympic steeplechase runner. Discussion includes her participation in other sports as a youngster, the need for a refurbished track at Ballenas Secondary, what it felt like to represent Canada on the Olympic stage and more.

PODCAST: Qualicum Beach Coun. Robert Filmer looks ahead to aviation career

Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Listen to all Today in B.C. podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#PQBeatOlympicsParksvillePodcastPodcastsTrack and fieldvancouverisland