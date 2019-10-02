Port Alberni athletes medal in 2019 55+ Games

Games were held in Kelowna from September 10 to 14

The 55+ Games table tennis award winners. From left to right: Hugh Grist, Anne Grist, Dan Rye and Maggi Slassor. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The 55+ BC Games were held in Kelowna this year from September 10 to 14. More than 4,100 competitors from all over BC competed in 32 sports. Zone 2, which includes all the communities on Vancouver Island from Ladysmith and north (including Powell River), sent a large contingent of participants and won 254 medals, finishing in fourth place out of 12 zones.

These are the Port Alberni medal winners:

Badminton – Marg Hudson (gold in mixed doubles and singles)

Dragon Boating – Colleen Locke, Bob Milton, Sharon Powell, Chris Thompson (silver)

Men’s Ice Hockey – Gary Korven (gold), Dave Ronalds (silver)

Women’s Ice Hockey – Sue Hale (bronze)

Golf – Barb Sheare, LaDonna Knutson (bronze gross), Carol Hastings (bronze net)

Horseshoes – Frank Kruks (gold), Gordon Frazer (silver)

Slo Pitch – Tony Wedam (bronze)

Men’s Soccer – David Timmons, Marino Pedisic, Mitch Fitzgibbon, Bert Casavant (silver)

Table Tennis – Hugh Grist and Anne Grist (mixed doubles gold), Maggi Slassor and Dan Rye (mixed doubles silver), Maggi Slassor and Anne Grist (ladies doubles gold), Anne Grist (singles gold)

Tennis – Jerry Linning and Mike Newton (men’s doubles gold), Jerry Linning (men’s singles silver), Mike Newton (men’s singles bronze)

Track & Field – David Oscienny (high jump gold, triple jump silver, javelin bronze).

Next year’s 55+ games will be held in Richmond in September 2020.