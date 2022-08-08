Kim Geisbrecht, Jolyn Watts and Sebastien Thomas, with coach Barb Geisbrecht, won a combined 13 medals at the BC Summer Games in Prince George. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Kim Geisbrecht, Jolyn Watts and Sebastien Thomas, with coach Barb Geisbrecht, won a combined 13 medals at the BC Summer Games in Prince George. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni athletes return from BC Summer Games with medals

BC Games took place in Prince George from July 21 to 24

Several Port Alberni athletes brought home hardware from the BC Summer Games in Prince George last month.

Local wrestlers brought home a gold medal in the dual meet and a bronze in the overall tournament for the Zone 6 (Vancouver Island) wrestling team.

Individual podium placers for wrestling include Grant Coulthart (gold) and Olivia Rhodes from Ucluelet (silver). Alberni girls Sage Dziekan-Gwilt, Janna Hiltz, Danika Currie and Kelsie Sam each received bronze medals, while Alex McKenzie and Evan McLeod finished fourth individually in their weight class. The team was led by coaches Owen Coulthart and Emma Doskotch from Port Alberni and Nick Zuback from the Cowichan Valley.

The Zone 6 lacrosse team also won gold in a 9-4 game against Zone 3 (Fraser Valley). Alberni Valley Tyees’ Declan Fines and Rhys Galloway were part of the gold medal team, along with coach Kelly Fines.

Four riders from the Sproat Lake Watersports Association helped lead Zone 6 to a team gold medal finish in towed water sports. Brooke Mauke won three individual gold medals (wakesurf, wakeskate and wakeboard), while Grady Dragani won bronze in wakesurf, Max Jeffery won silver in wakeskate and gold in wakeboard and Ben Jeffery won bronze in wakeboard.

Lastly, three Special Olympics athletes from Port Alberni brought home a total of 13 gold, silver and bronze medals. Kim Geisbrecht (four gold medals), Jolyn Watts (four silver medals and one bronze medal) and Sebastien Thomas (one silver medal and three bronze medals) competed in swimming, with coach Barb Geisbrecht.

Zone 6 won the BC Summer Games with a total of 165 medals.

Port Alberni

 

Declan Fines, Kelly Fines and Rhys Galloway, representing the Alberni Valley, won gold in lacrosse at the BC Summer Games in Prince George last month. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Declan Fines, Kelly Fines and Rhys Galloway, representing the Alberni Valley, won gold in lacrosse at the BC Summer Games in Prince George last month. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni’s Brooke Mauke won a gold medal in wakeboarding at the BC Summer Games in Prince George. (PHOTO COURTESY JAMES DOYLE / BC SUMMER GAMES)

Port Alberni’s Brooke Mauke won a gold medal in wakeboarding at the BC Summer Games in Prince George. (PHOTO COURTESY JAMES DOYLE / BC SUMMER GAMES)

Previous story
B.C.’s Evan Dunfee captures gold at Commonwealth Games

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s Grant Coulthart had a gold medal performance at the BC Summer Games in Prince George last month. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni athletes return from BC Summer Games with medals

The “Mop Squad” is busy cleaning up The Attic in Port Alberni for its re-opening on Aug. 9. From left to right are Alison Daniels, Ursula Holmes, Patti Butler, Shaoron Murray, Judy Preston and Lynette Kramer. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Popular thrift store The Attic re-opens in Port Alberni after roof leak

McKenzie Carrigan, age 12, enjoys fishing for the big one during the 2021 AV Lions Club Bullhead Derby. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Alberni Valley Lions Club brings back bullhead derby for kids

Joseph and Clara Clegg. Joseph Clegg was born on March 13, 1875, in Salford, Lancashire, England. He married Clara Orange September 12, 1900. They had five children; Alice (1901), David Alfred (1903), Frank (1904), Lucy (1906), and Eva (1909). The family moved to Canada in 1912. He was a photographer in Port Alberni from 1912 until 1945.  Joseph Clegg died March 22, 1961 in Port Alberni and is buried here. Circa 1930. This is one of 24,000 photos included in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives, accessible at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN21565 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Portrait of an iconic Port Alberni photographer