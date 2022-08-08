Port Alberni athletes return from BC Summer Games with medals

BC Games took place in Prince George from July 21 to 24

Kim Geisbrecht, Jolyn Watts and Sebastien Thomas, with coach Barb Geisbrecht, won a combined 13 medals at the BC Summer Games in Prince George. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Several Port Alberni athletes brought home hardware from the BC Summer Games in Prince George last month.

Local wrestlers brought home a gold medal in the dual meet and a bronze in the overall tournament for the Zone 6 (Vancouver Island) wrestling team.

Individual podium placers for wrestling include Grant Coulthart (gold) and Olivia Rhodes from Ucluelet (silver). Alberni girls Sage Dziekan-Gwilt, Janna Hiltz, Danika Currie and Kelsie Sam each received bronze medals, while Alex McKenzie and Evan McLeod finished fourth individually in their weight class. The team was led by coaches Owen Coulthart and Emma Doskotch from Port Alberni and Nick Zuback from the Cowichan Valley.

The Zone 6 lacrosse team also won gold in a 9-4 game against Zone 3 (Fraser Valley). Alberni Valley Tyees’ Declan Fines and Rhys Galloway were part of the gold medal team, along with coach Kelly Fines.

Four riders from the Sproat Lake Watersports Association helped lead Zone 6 to a team gold medal finish in towed water sports. Brooke Mauke won three individual gold medals (wakesurf, wakeskate and wakeboard), while Grady Dragani won bronze in wakesurf, Max Jeffery won silver in wakeskate and gold in wakeboard and Ben Jeffery won bronze in wakeboard.

Lastly, three Special Olympics athletes from Port Alberni brought home a total of 13 gold, silver and bronze medals. Kim Geisbrecht (four gold medals), Jolyn Watts (four silver medals and one bronze medal) and Sebastien Thomas (one silver medal and three bronze medals) competed in swimming, with coach Barb Geisbrecht.

Zone 6 won the BC Summer Games with a total of 165 medals.

Declan Fines, Kelly Fines and Rhys Galloway, representing the Alberni Valley, won gold in lacrosse at the BC Summer Games in Prince George last month. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)