Port Alberni athletes return from Special Olympics BC Winter Games with medals

Port Alberni athletes celebrate their Special Olympics BC Winter Games medals. Standing left to right are Sarah Riddalls, Sebastien Thomas, Dakota Tate, Cody Booth, Brad Cue, Cheyenne Jokinen, Tyler VanKooten, Maurice Bernier. Front row left to right are. Jenna Domovich, Michael Booth, Kari Trott, Chris Malboeuf, and Crystal Domovich. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) Port Alberni’s Jamie Amos carried the Region Six banner, along with Drew Rhodes of Victoria, in the opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics BC Winter Games. (PHOTO COURTESY SPECIAL OLYMPICS BC) Jamie Amos and Tyler VanKooten were wearing their Winter Games medals during a recent Port Alberni Bombers game. (SUSAN QUINN / Alberni Valley News) Port Alberni’s Kari Trott performs at the Special Olympics BC Winter Games in Kamloops. Trott won a silver medal in Level 3 Women’s Freeskate. (PHOTO COURTESY SPECIAL OLYMPICS BC) The Port Alberni team on their way to Kamloops for the Special Olympics BC Winter Games. (PHOTO COURTESY LINDA SCOBBIE)

Port Alberni athletes returned from the Special Olympics BC Winter Games earlier this month with medals.

The Special Olympics BC Winter Games were held in Kamloops from Feb. 2-4. Twenty-two athletes and five coaches attended from Port Alberni.

Jamie Amos of Port Alberni was awarded the honour of leading the region into the opening ceremonies carrying the Region Six banner, along with Drew Rhodes of Victoria.

In figure skating, Amos won a gold medal in Level 1 Men’s Freeskate while Kari Trott won silver in Level 3 Women’s Freeskate.

Port Alberni’s curling team, made up of Tyler VanKooten, Sarah Riddalls, Kim Giesbrecht, Simone Myers and Michael Booth, won the bronze medal in the A Division.

Two bowling teams also attended the games. The Grizzlies (which includes Jenna Domovich, Crystal Domovich, Sebastien Thomas, Dakota Tate and Cody Booth) won silver in their division. The Trouble Makers (which includes Joey Elgood, Dan Noble, Lee-Anne MacDonald, Dawn Mills and Cheyenne Jokinen) came in fourth place in their division. Domovich and Jokinen each won two individual gold medals for Female Highest Scratch and Female Highest Total Scratch in their respective divisions. Port Alberni’s Maurice Bernier was picked up by the Cowichan Valley Strikers bowling team, which won gold in their division.

Kirk Margetish and Chris Malboeuf were picked up to play floor hockey with the Comox Vipers. They won the gold medal in the A division. Andrew Geddes and Brad Cue were also picked up to play floor hockey with the Victoria Wolfpack and won the bronze medal in the A division.

