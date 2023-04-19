Port Alberni badminton player competes at BC Winter Games

Farley Brack practices at the Alberni Athletic Hall on Monday, March 27. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Farley Brack stops for a photo with some of the younger badminton players at the Alberni Athletic Hall. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Farley Brack speaks to some younger badminton players at the Alberni Athletic Hall on Monday, March 27. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

A young badminton player from Port Alberni recently had a chance to play in the BC Winter Games.

Farley Brack, age 13, travelled to Vernon from March 23-26 to represent the Vancouver Island area. She started playing the sport at a young age with her family, then joined the Port Alberni Junior Badminton Club, which plays out of the Alberni Athletic Hall.

“I really like it, and I look forward to it every week,” said Brack, who is a Grade 8 student at Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS). “I get to play with a lot of skilled players and friends.”

Brack and several other teammates earned the opportunity to travel to the BC Winter Games through tryouts in 2022, but the games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The games were rescheduled to 2023, but Brack was the only one of her teammates who was able to attend the rescheduled games.

Brack, who plays both doubles and singles, said the competition in Vernon was “pretty tough.” She sported a large bruise on her arm from a fall as she spoke about her experience to a group of younger badminton players at the Alberni Athletic Hall on March 27. But despite the tough competition, she placed seventh overall in the girls singles category.

Brack says she learned a lot from the experience and would definitely be interested in going again.

“My coach there taught me how to do a better clear, and how to move around the court better,” she said.

Larry Spencer, who coaches badminton in Port Alberni, says the junior badminton club has “more kids than ever” competing this year. The club offers competition for two age groups: nine to 12 and 13-18. There is also a senior badminton club that plays twice a week.

“We have a lot of fun here,” he said. “It’s all about promoting sportsmanship.”



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port Alberni