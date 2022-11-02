Port Alberni Black Sheep bounce back with rugby win

Aaron Badovinac of the Port Alberni Black Sheep breaks away from the scrum with the ball during a game against Trinity Western University on Oct. 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Cody McClary of the Port Alberni Black Sheep tosses the ball to a teammate. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Port Alberni Black Sheep Rugby Club bounced back from a loss on the road with a 51-5 victory at home against the visiting Trinity Western University Spartans.

The Black Sheep dominated much of the play on Saturday, Oct. 29, with the Spartans scoring only one try in the dying minutes of the game.

“Our forwards just had a better day than their forwards,” said head coach Jas Purewal after the game. “I think they can play some good rugby, but we were able to really put a lot of pressure on them. They had to defend a lot, and that makes things tougher for them.”

The Black Sheep had tries from six different scorers on the rainy Saturday, while Todd Daradics added two penalty goals and four conversions.

“I thought with the weather conditions, guys were pretty ambitious today,” Purewal laughed.

Purewal said the game was “a little bit of redemption” after the team lost 48-23 against the Piggies in Cowichan the previous weekend.

Next weekend (Nov. 5), the Black Sheep will host the Surrey Beavers.



