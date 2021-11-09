Anthony Selva of the Port Alberni Black Sheep passes to a teammate during a game against the Comox Valley Kickers on Nov. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni Black Sheep dominate in win against Comox

Port Alberni rugby team picks up a 64-0 win

The Port Alberni Black Sheep Rugby Club picked up a convincing win against the Comox Valley Kickers during a stormy game at home last weekend.

The score at half time on Saturday, Nov. 6 was 31-0, and the Black Sheep more than doubled their lead by the end of the game, notching a 64-0 win.

Scorers for the Black Sheep were Anthony Selva, Sti Rokotuiwakaya, Jayson Matthews, Dane Dentoom (two tries), Duncan McLeod, Ryan Turner, Cody McClary and Maxx Bodaly. Kicker Ty Shannon rounded things off with three tries and seven conversions.

Purewal said the first quarter of the game was “pretty close,” but Comox struggled with a lack of bodies.

“We scored three tries in a matter of about four or five minutes, and that really put those guys under,” said Purewal. “In the second half, they lost a couple guys to injuries and they got thinner and thinner, unfortunately. They were just a few bodies short of what they needed.”

In contrast, the Black Sheep have been getting “stronger and stronger” with each game, as more bodies return every weekend. Saturday’s game was also an opportunity for younger players to get some playing time. Duncan Richardson “put a pretty good shift in,” said Purewal, and Kyle Parker played almost half a game.

“Both of them are high school kids,” said Purewal. “That will be really helpful for those guys as they progress.”

Next weekend is a “big game” against the rival Nanaimo Hornets, said Purewal. It will also be the last home game of the season for the Black Sheep.

“We’re pretty excited about that,” said Purewal. “Any game against Nanaimo in Port Alberni is a pretty good game. Hopefully we’ll be able to put a good week of training in and get prepped up.”

Kickoff against the Hornets is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Black Sheep Rugby Club is located at the top of Argyle Street.


A Port Alberni Black Sheep player hangs onto the ball as he is taken down by a Comox Valley Kicker during a game on Nov. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Sti Rokotuiwakaya of the Port Alberni Black Sheep breaks away from the pack to score a try during a game against the Comox Valley Kickers on Nov. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
