Port Alberni Black Sheep fall to Abbotsford in BC Rugby action

Aaron Badovinac from the Port Alberni Black Sheep takes down a ball runner from Abbotsford during a BC Rugby Union game in Port Alberni on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Abbotsford scraped out a 28-23 victory. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

The Port Alberni Black Sheep put up a good fight against the top team in the BC Rugby Union last weekend, but Abbotsford ultimately scraped out a 28-23 victory.

The Black Sheep faced Abbotsford on Saturday, Feb. 4 in their first home game of 2023 and lost what head coach Jas Purewal called a “very close” match. Abbotsford is sitting at the top of the standings in the BC Rugby Union, undefeated so far this season.

Despite taking a halftime lead of 17-15, the Black Sheep made a few costly mistakes, said Purewal, and ultimately lost the game 28-23.

Scorers for the Black Sheep were Maxx Bodaly and Riley Savard, while kicker Todd Daradics added two conversions and three penalty goals.

Purewal says the team pressed hard in the last 10 minutes of the game, but were unable to get anything past Abbotsford.

“I’m pretty proud of the guys,” he said. “They played a pretty good game of rugby. If you can match up well against the top team, that’s pretty good.”

The Black Sheep are currently sitting in fourth place in the BC Rugby Union, just behind the Nanaimo Hornets.

Next up, Port Alberni will be hosting the Squamish Axemen on Saturday, Feb. 11. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at the Black Sheep Rugby Club, located at the top of Argyle Street.



