A member of the Surrey Beavers rugby club fights his way through some Port Alberni Black Sheep players in an attempt to score, late in the second half of a Div. 1 men’s B.C. rugby game, Saturday, Sept. 22 in Port Alberni. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Port Alberni Black Sheep fall to Surrey Beavers in rugby action

Three tries late in the second half cemented the win for Beavers

The Port Alberni Black Sheep fell 34-24 to Surrey Beavers during a torrential downpour on their home field, Saturday afternoon in B.C. Rugby Union action.

Three tries late in the second half cemented the win for the Beavers.

Despite the loss, Black Sheep head coach Jas Purewal was optimistic. “Surrey’s undefeated. They lost in the BC Semifinal last year,” he said. “They’re one of the better teams in the league that we’re in.

Port Alberni saw tries from Gavin Purewal, rookie Cailin MacDonald and Bob Brown. Ty Shannon kicked three conversions and a penalty kick to round out Black Sheep scoring.

The Black Sheep are playing in two competitions this year: a 20-week, B.C.-wide Div. 1 men’s B.C.-wide league with four Lower Mainland teams (Surrey, United, Bayside and Abbotsford) and Cowichan, as well as the Times Colonist Cup with teams based on Vancouver Island.

After a challenging 2017-18 season, Purewal says this year looks promising for Port Alberni. They have three young players, all new to the team and two coming straight from high school—Jason Matthews and Cailin MacDonald. Brian Noble, part of their youth program, has returned from a job in Alberta re-join the team.

“That’s very exciting when you get guys coming back, and they’re good, athletic kids,” Purewal said.

“Over the next few weeks we’ll see where we get. We’ve got a lot of room for growth. It’s encouraging.”

The Black Sheep host Bayside Sharks on Saturday, Sept. 29 at the rugby club, located at the top of Argyle Street beside the Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy. Kickoff is usually 1 p.m.

SCRUM NOTES…Saturday’s contest was played in one of the wettest days of the summer, as Port Alberni saw approximately 85 mm of rain fall. Coach Jas Purewal laughed when asked about the weather affecting the game’s outcome. “It’s Port Alberni. It’s going to rain for the rest of the year,” he said. “Let’s not kid ourselves.”

