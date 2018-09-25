Port Alberni Black Sheep fall to Surrey Beavers in rugby action

The Port Alberni Black Sheep fell 34-24 to Surrey Beavers during a torrential downpour on their home field, Saturday afternoon in B.C. Rugby Union action.
Three tries late in the second half cemented the win for the Beavers.
Despite the loss, Black Sheep head coach Jas Purewal was optimistic. “Surrey’s undefeated. They lost in the BC Semifinal last year,” he said. “They’re one of the better teams in the league that we’re in.
The Black Sheep are playing in two competitions this year: a 20-week, B.C.-wide Div. 1 men’s B.C.-wide league with four Lower Mainland teams (Surrey, United, Bayside and Abbotsford) and Cowichan, as well as the Times Colonist Cup with teams based on Vancouver Island.
After a challenging 2017-18 season, Purewal says this year looks promising for Port Alberni. They have three young players, all new to the team and two coming straight from high school.
“That’s very exciting when you get guys coming back, and they’re good, athletic kids,” Purewal said.
The Black Sheep host Bayside Sharks on Saturday, Sept. 29 at the rugby club, located at the top of Argyle Street beside the Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy. Kickoff is usually 1 p.m.