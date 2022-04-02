Port Alberni Black Sheep find winning path vs. Castaway Wanderers

Jacob O’Riain of the Port Alberni Black Sheep picks up his third try of the game against the Castaway Wanderers on March 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Ty Shannon of the Port Alberni Black Sheep is taken down by two Castaway Wanderers during a game on March 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Port Alberni Black Sheep picked up a big win on home turf last weekend against the Castaway Wanderers.

Although Castaway opened the scoring on Saturday, March 26, the Black Sheep quickly pulled ahead to a 24-3 lead at halftime. The final score was 31-17 in favour of the Black Sheep.

The Sheep had an “outstanding” first half, said head coach Jas Purewal.

“We really had them under a lot of pressure,” said Purewal. “We won the physical battles at key, critical times.”

Cody McClary of the Black Sheep had a strong defensive game, said Purewal, with a few big hits whenever Castaway started to get ahead.

“We saw him defuse a couple of their big stars.”

One of the Black Sheep’s newest players, Jacob O’Riain, picked up a hat trick of tries in just his third game with the team. Other scorers were Maxx Bodaly, McClary, Ty Shannon (one try and one conversion) and Duncan McLeod (two conversions).

The team has made a lot of changes this season in terms of positional roles, said Purewal, but they’ve been seeing improvement with every game.

The Black Sheep have a 4-2 record as they head out on the road for the last two games of the regular season. Only the top eight teams in the league will make it to playoffs, which are scheduled to start on April 23.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port Alberni Black Sheeprugby