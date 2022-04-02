Port Alberni Black Sheep find winning path vs. Castaway Wanderers

Jacob O’Riain of the Port Alberni Black Sheep picks up his third try of the game against the Castaway Wanderers on March 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Jacob O’Riain of the Port Alberni Black Sheep picks up his third try of the game against the Castaway Wanderers on March 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Ty Shannon of the Port Alberni Black Sheep is taken down by two Castaway Wanderers during a game on March 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Ty Shannon of the Port Alberni Black Sheep is taken down by two Castaway Wanderers during a game on March 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Port Alberni Black Sheep picked up a big win on home turf last weekend against the Castaway Wanderers.

Although Castaway opened the scoring on Saturday, March 26, the Black Sheep quickly pulled ahead to a 24-3 lead at halftime. The final score was 31-17 in favour of the Black Sheep.

The Sheep had an “outstanding” first half, said head coach Jas Purewal.

“We really had them under a lot of pressure,” said Purewal. “We won the physical battles at key, critical times.”

Cody McClary of the Black Sheep had a strong defensive game, said Purewal, with a few big hits whenever Castaway started to get ahead.

“We saw him defuse a couple of their big stars.”

One of the Black Sheep’s newest players, Jacob O’Riain, picked up a hat trick of tries in just his third game with the team. Other scorers were Maxx Bodaly, McClary, Ty Shannon (one try and one conversion) and Duncan McLeod (two conversions).

The team has made a lot of changes this season in terms of positional roles, said Purewal, but they’ve been seeing improvement with every game.

The Black Sheep have a 4-2 record as they head out on the road for the last two games of the regular season. Only the top eight teams in the league will make it to playoffs, which are scheduled to start on April 23.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port Alberni Black Sheeprugby

Previous story
ALBERNI GOLF: Opening day washed out for men’s golf club

Just Posted

Jacob O’Riain of the Port Alberni Black Sheep picks up his third try of the game against the Castaway Wanderers on March 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep find winning path vs. Castaway Wanderers

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Opening day washed out for men’s golf club

A female varsity player fires a shot on goal during a game at West Coast Hockey Prep Camp in Port Alberni in 2021. This year, the girls’ camp will be expanded to two weeks. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
West Coast Hockey Prep Camp to renew deal with City of Port Alberni for five years

Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ Josh Zary celebrates his second-period power play goal from the ice in Game 1 of the BCHL Coastal Conference quarter-finals against Cowichan Capitals. The Bulldogs won 5-3. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs take 1-0 lead in Coastal Conference series vs. Cowichan