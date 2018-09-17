Port Alberni’s Asaeli Rokotuiwakaya tackles a James Bay Rugby player during their season opener on Saturday, Sept. 15. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Port Alberni Black Sheep hang on to win season opener

Sheep face James Bay Rugby Club in first game of the season

The Port Alberni Black Sheep won their season opener against the James Bay Rugby Club on Saturday, Sept. 15 in a game that came down to the final minute.

The Sheep carried a 17-5 lead into half-time after three tries (Maxx Boadley, Ty Shannon and Asa Rokotuiwakaya) and one conversion by kicker Jordan Kurucz. The second half went back and forth between the two teams, with James Bay cutting the lead to seven points. The Sheep managed to keep James Bay from tying things up in the last minutes of the game, pulling away with a 31-24 win.

Next up, the Black Sheep will be at home again to face Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 22. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

