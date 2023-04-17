Cody McClary of the Port Alberni Black Sheep tries to break through a wall of Meraloma players during a BC Rugby quarterfinal game on Saturday, April 15. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

Port Alberni Black Sheep headed to BC Rugby semifinals after win against Meraloma

The Black Sheep will face the Nanaimo Hornets in the next round

The Port Alberni Black Sheep are headed to the BC Rugby semifinals after a win against Meraloma last weekend.

The Black Sheep picked up a 20-14 quarterfinal win against the visiting Meraloma Rugby Club on Saturday, April 15. Port Alberni’s Aaron Badovinac opened the scoring with a try and Todd Daradics picked up a penalty goal to make the score 8-0 at halftime.

However, the Black Sheep struggled at the start of the second half, something head coach Jas Purewal says has been a common theme throughout the season. The Black Sheep also struggled with penalties throughout the game.

“[Meraloma] got a little bit of wind in their sails,” he explained. “They were able to raise their game a little bit in the second half.”

Meraloma managed to cut the lead to just one point in the second half, said Purewal, but a last-minute penalty goal from the Black Sheep secured the 20-14 win. Riley Savard was the other scorer for Port Alberni on Saturday.

Purewal says despite the rough start to the second half, the Black Sheep’s defense was “outstanding” for the day and both Badovinac and Anthony Selva had “huge” tackle counts to keep the home team in the lead.

“Lineouts were a little bit off the mark unfortunately, but that gives us some work for next weekend,” said Purewal.

Next up, the Black Sheep will be hosting the Nanaimo Hornets on Saturday, April 22 for the BC Rugby semifinals. The Black Sheep’s last match against Nanaimo ended with a very close 27-26 victory, securing Port Alberni the TC Cup.


Port Alberni Black Sheep

