Port Alberni Black Sheep headed to provincial rugby championship with win against Nanaimo

The Port Alberni Black Sheep rugby club is headed to the provincial championship game after a semi-final win against the Nanaimo Hornets.

The Black Sheep picked up a 32-15 win against the visiting Nanaimo Hornets on Saturday, April 22, punching their ticket to the BC Rugby Div. 1/Premier Reserve provincial final.

The home team was aggressive to start the game, said Black Sheep head coach Jas Purewal.

“We started with a real big bang,” he added.

After 10 minutes of pressure, Port Alberni’s Todd Daradics picked up a penalty goal and Maxx Bodaly scored a converted try before Nanaimo came back with a penalty goal to make the score 10-3 for the Sheep. Port Alberni’s Riley Savard scored another converted try and Nanaimo scored on the last play of the half for a halftime score of 17-8.

Port Alberni opened scoring in the second half with a try by Ty Shannon, followed by another penalty goal by Daradics. Nanaimo came back with a converted try, but Savard finished the scoring with his second try of the game for a 32-15 final.

Scoring 32 points on a rainy and muddy day is no easy feat, said Purewal, especially against a Nanaimo team that was looking for redemption after the Black Sheep won the TC Cup on their home turf last month.

“It’s very exciting to get an opportunity to go to the provincial championship, especially for this group,” he said. “I’m very proud of the guys. The work and the effort is what it’s all about.”

The Black Sheep will be facing the UBC Old Boys Ravens in the final. The championship game will take place on neutral ground in Surrey on Saturday, April 29.

It’s the first time in more than 10 years that the Black Sheep have made it to the final, said Purewal.



