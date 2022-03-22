Port Alberni Black Sheep pick up rugby win on home turf

Two Black Sheep players team up to take down a Cowichan player on Saturday, March 19. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Port Alberni Black Sheep picked up a win on home turf last weekend with a 43-14 victory against the visiting Cowichan Piggies.

The Sheep were “a little sluggish” out of the gate, said head coach Jas Purewal.

“But as the first half went on, we started playing some good rugby,” he said. “We were able to dictate the pace.”

The halftime score was 24-7. Scorers for the Black Sheep were Anthony Selva (two tries), Brennan Tourangeau (two tries) and Mat Kelly. Duncan McLeod added three conversions, while Ty Shannon added one try, two conversions and one penalty goal.

The Sheep struggled a bit in the last 20 minutes of the game, and Cowichan managed to score a try after a long battle at the goal line.

“We gave Cowichan some opportunities,” said Purewal. “They put a lot of pressure on us, they pinned us down and we had to do a whole lot of work.”

But the Black Sheep managed to hold onto the win, improving their record to 3-2 on the season. Purewal says the team has “a lot of talent,” but they’ve been a little unlucky in scoring this season.

“We’re not scoring a lot of easy tries,” he said. “We’re having to really work hard for them.”

The Port Alberni Black Sheep have another game at home on Saturday, March 26. They will be taking on the Castaway Wanderers, who are currently undefeated on the season. It will be the last home game of the season before playoffs, and Purewal is still hopeful the Sheep will be able to hold onto a playoff spot.

“That will be a good test for us,” said Purewal.

Kickoff next weekend is at 1 p.m.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port AlberniPort Alberni Black Sheeprugby