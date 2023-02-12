Ty Shannon of the Port Alberni Black Sheep dives to protect the ball during a game against the Squamish Axeman on Saturday, Feb. 11. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

Port Alberni Black Sheep take down Squamish Axemen in BC rugby action

Black Sheep will play Nanaimo on Saturday, Feb. 25

The Port Alberni Black Sheep picked up a convincing 49-12 win against the visiting Squamish Axemen during BC Rugby action last weekend.

The Black Sheep beat the Axemen in what head coach Jas Purewal called a “game of two halves.” Although Port Alberni’s Anthony Selva opened the scoring with a try (converted by Todd Daradics) to put the Black Sheep in the lead 7-0, the home team found themselves down 12-7 at halftime.

The Black Sheep took six penalties in an 11-minute span, giving the Axemen “a lot of opportunity” to score, said Purewal.

“It went sideways,” Purewal explained. “We lost our structure, unfortunately.”

But the Black Sheep got things rolling in the second half, with tries from Ty Shannon (three tries), Riley Savard, Brennan Tourangeau and Daradics (one try, seven conversions). Purewal said the Black Sheep “dominated” the scrums and managed to deny the Axemen any possession.

“It was pretty much one way traffic late in the second half,” said Purewal.

Port Alberni has a bye week next week, and will host the Nanaimo Hornets on Saturday, Feb. 25. This will be a Times Colonist Cup game, which is for the Vancouver Island championship. The Black Sheep are currently sitting in second place on the Island behind Nanaimo, so it will be a “pretty big game,” said Purewal.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at the Black Sheep Rugby Club at the top of Argyle Street.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Port Alberni Black Sheeprugby

 

Cody McClary of the Port Alberni Black Sheep tries to stop a Squamish runner during a game on Saturday, Feb. 11. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

The Port Alberni Black Sheep and Squamish Axemen battle for control of the ball during a game on Saturday, Feb. 11. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

