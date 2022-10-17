A player with the Port Alberni Black Sheep gains possession of the ball during a game against the UVic Norsemen on Oct. 15. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A player with the Port Alberni Black Sheep gains possession of the ball during a game against the UVic Norsemen on Oct. 15. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni Black Sheep take down visiting UVic Norsemen in rugby action

Team has a record of three wins and one tie so far this season

The Port Alberni Black Sheep Rugby Club has had a good start to the BC Rugby season so far, winning their most recent game 24-19 against the visiting University of Victoria Norsemen.

The Black Sheep opened the scoring early on Saturday, Oct. 15 with a try by Maxx Bodaly, converted by Ty Shannon. Shannon set up a 60-metre try for Mat Kelly, converted by Todd Daradics, and the Sheep rounded things off with another try by Cody McClary, converted by Daradics, to take a 21-0 halftime lead.

“We were looking pretty good, we were in control,” said head coach Jas Purewal after the game. “We just overpowered the Norsemen. Then in the second half, we started to get into penalty trouble.”

The home team took a few offensive penalties, and the Norsemen scored two tries in response to make the score 21-14 with just 12 minutes remaining. The Black Sheep responded with a penalty goal, but the Norsemen scored on the last play of the game with an unconverted try to make the final score 24-19.

The team could have used “a little more composure” in the second half of the game, admitted Purewal.

However, the team’s younger players had a strong game. Randy Atleo, a player on the ADSS high school team, got to play his first game with the men’s club on Saturday. Aaron Badovinac has also been playing “outstanding rugby” and Kyle Parkar had some good shifts on Saturday, said Purewal.

The team has had a strong start to the season, winning their first game at home, then picking up a win and a tie on the road.

“That’s a fantastic start for us,” said Purewal. “We’re pretty happy with that.”

Next week, the Black Sheep are off to Cowichan to face the Piggies. The team will be back at home on Oct. 29 to face Trinity Western University.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port AlberniPort Alberni Black Sheeprugby

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada, New Zealand book quarterfinals at Women’s Rugby Cup
Next story
PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich with Cliff Ronning

Just Posted

The Port Alberni Black Sheep take down a runner with the UVic Norsemen during a game on Saturday, Oct. 15. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep take down visiting UVic Norsemen in rugby action

John Howitt Elementary School is located off of Tebo Avenue in Port Alberni. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP seek suspect in attempted abduction near John Howitt School

A panel of City of Port Alberni mayoral and council candidates take up the stage at Alberni District Secondary School on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Students in the Social Justice 12 class arranged an all-candidates meeting for students and members of the public. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Student Vote comes close to real thing in Port Alberni’s municipal election

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District will have a new look, and a recount in Cherry Creek