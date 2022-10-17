Port Alberni Black Sheep take down visiting UVic Norsemen in rugby action

Team has a record of three wins and one tie so far this season

The Port Alberni Black Sheep Rugby Club has had a good start to the BC Rugby season so far, winning their most recent game 24-19 against the visiting University of Victoria Norsemen.

The Black Sheep opened the scoring early on Saturday, Oct. 15 with a try by Maxx Bodaly, converted by Ty Shannon. Shannon set up a 60-metre try for Mat Kelly, converted by Todd Daradics, and the Sheep rounded things off with another try by Cody McClary, converted by Daradics, to take a 21-0 halftime lead.

“We were looking pretty good, we were in control,” said head coach Jas Purewal after the game. “We just overpowered the Norsemen. Then in the second half, we started to get into penalty trouble.”

The home team took a few offensive penalties, and the Norsemen scored two tries in response to make the score 21-14 with just 12 minutes remaining. The Black Sheep responded with a penalty goal, but the Norsemen scored on the last play of the game with an unconverted try to make the final score 24-19.

The team could have used “a little more composure” in the second half of the game, admitted Purewal.

However, the team’s younger players had a strong game. Randy Atleo, a player on the ADSS high school team, got to play his first game with the men’s club on Saturday. Aaron Badovinac has also been playing “outstanding rugby” and Kyle Parkar had some good shifts on Saturday, said Purewal.

The team has had a strong start to the season, winning their first game at home, then picking up a win and a tie on the road.

“That’s a fantastic start for us,” said Purewal. “We’re pretty happy with that.”

Next week, the Black Sheep are off to Cowichan to face the Piggies. The team will be back at home on Oct. 29 to face Trinity Western University.



