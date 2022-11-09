Port Alberni Black Sheep tie with Surrey in rugby action

Ty Shannon of the Port Alberni Black Sheep takes down a Surrey player during a game on Saturday, Nov. 5. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Despite taking an early lead against the visiting Surrey Beavers, the Port Alberni Black Sheep finished their most recent home game with a 33-33 tie.

The Sheep took a commanding lead early in the game on Saturday, Nov. 5, going into halftime with a 26-7 score. However, things fell apart in the second half of the game as the home team took two yellow cards.

“That’s 20 minutes of the game playing a man down,” said head coach Jas Purewal after the game. “We just couldn’t get stuck in late in the game. They got rolling with their forwards and started putting a lot of pressure on us. They had a few line breaks and we missed a few tackles at critical times and that set them up for good opportunities.”

Scorers for the Black Sheep on Saturday were Aaron Badovinac, Jack Rokotuiwakaya, Ty Shannon (two tries) and Kieran O’Connell. Kicker Todd Daradics added four conversions.

While the Black Sheep put on a “pretty solid performance in the first half,” Purewal wasn’t happy with the tie.

“We played some good rugby, but we got a little disjointed in the second half,” he said. “We didn’t play enough offence.”

Purewal says the team will be working on some of these issues going into their next game, as they travel down to Cowichan to face the Piggies on Nov. 12. The Black Sheep won’t be playing back at home until the new year.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

