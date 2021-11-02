Port Alberni Black Sheep win at home over Westshore in rugby action

A strong first half propelled the Port Alberni Black Sheep to a 41-19 win over Westshore RFC on home turf over the weekend.

“We’re certainly turning it around,” said an elated head coach Jas Purewal after the final whistle blew. The Black Sheep had a few returning players, giving them depth and experience on the bench for their second home game in as many weeks.

Port Alberni opened scoring early in the game, and apart from a 10-minute defensive lapse late in the half that allowed West Shore to score three times, the Black Sheep were on the top end of a 26-14 halftime score. Westshore scored again off the top of the second half but the Sheep were able to grind it out and get back into the game.

“We started off with lots of good structure, lots of good attack and it was looking really promising,” Purewal said. “We just got a little loose.” He gave credit to Westshore for taking advantage of the Black Sheep lapse. “They’ve got some very good players and they managed their way through that and really disrupted our game.”

Having veteran players like Cody McClary and Dane Dentoom back in the lineup stabilized Port Alberni’s scrum, considered the foundation of playmaking, with experience.

“It’s such a key aspect of rugby, it sets the mental aspect of the game,” Purewal said. Nick Smith, one of the team’s younger players, led the scrums for the past couple of games and “did really well,” Purewal added.

Scoring came from a number of players, including Maxx Bodaly with two tries, Ty Shannon with a try and three conversions, and single tries from Mat Kelly, Anthony Selva, McClary and Dentoom.

One of the challenges the Black Sheep are having to overcome is a rule change that allows for rolling substitutions. “It takes a little bit of continuity of the game away, putting guys in different positions. We’re trying to manage it so guys don’t get (hurt). We had a lot of time off,” Purewal explained. The rule change was instituted to increase player safety after such a long layoff due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I thought we looked considerably better…with having more bodies out I’m really looking forward to having the opportunity to change some things and build our game.”

SCRUM NOTES…Two of the Westshore players are former Black Sheep: Ryan Waldriff and Jamie Charko…The Sunday mini rugby program is picking up speed, with more than 30 youth participating every week…The Black Sheep host Comox Valley Kickers on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.



Westshore RFC players gang up on a lone Port Alberni Black Sheep deep in Westshore territory late in their BCRU contest Oct. 30, 2021 in Port Alberni. The Black Sheep picked up their first home win, 41-19 over their south Vancouver Island visitors. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Some of the Port Alberni Black Sheep’s experienced players returned to the lineup for the Oct. 30, 2021 contest, meaning the team’s scrums were stronger. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)