Port Alberni Bombers drop five in a row in VIJHL

Junior B hockey team will try and break losing streak with pair of home games Oct. 14-15

The Port Alberni Bombers have had a rough flight into their second-ever season in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League. The Bombers have dropped five games in a row, the latest a 4-2 decision to Comox Glacier Kings, Oct. 8 at the Comox Valley Sports Centre.

Carson Steel scored his third goal of the season to give the Bombers an early 1-0 lead, but they weren’t able to hold it.

The loss puts the Bombers in fifth spot in VIJHL North Division standings with a 4-8 record; only the Buccaneers are behind them, with a 1-7 record. The Bombers have three games in hand.

The Bombers are hoping a pair of home tilts Oct. 14-15 will help them break the dry spell. Games are televised live on HockeyTV and you can follow the home team on social media @PortBombers.

ICE CHIPS…Former Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung recorded his first-ever win in the B.C. Hockey League on Saturday, Oct. 8 with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in a 4-1 win over Cowichan Valley Capitals. Tung stopped 18 of 19 shots for his first win. Tung’s BCHL record is 1-1 with a goals-against average of 1.74…The Bombers are back in town this Friday, Oct. 14 to host Nanaimo Buccaneers and again Saturday, Oct. 15 to host Peninsula Panthers. Puck drop is 7 p.m. and the games are available to watch live on HockeyTV.

