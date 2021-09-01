Port Alberni Bombers fall to Oceanside Generals in franchise’s first exhibition game

Port Alberni Bombers forward Robbie Steel scores the first goal in Bombers franchise history by slipping the puck past Oceanside Generals goaltender Ashton Sadauskas in an exhibition game on Aug. 31, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Bombers forward Robbie Steel celebrates his goal against the Oceanside Generals in the first period of an exhibition game on Aug. 31, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Oceanside Generals goaltender Ashton Sadauskas makes a save on Port Alberni Bombers forward Brett MacLean during an exhibition game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Aug. 31, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Bombers forward Nathan MacDonald fights off two Oceanside Generals defenders during an exhibition game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Aug. 31, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Oceanside Generals defender Aidan Mailhot keeps the puck away from Jack McKean of the Port Alberni Bombers during a preseason game on Aug. 31, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

It was an historic night for the Port Alberni Bombers as they hosted their first-ever exhibition game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

Unfortunately, the new VIJHL team was not able to celebrate its inaugural season with a win, as the Bombers fell 5-3 to the visiting Oceanside Generals on Aug. 31.

READ MORE: Port Alberni Bombers get first glimpse at players prior to inaugural season

The Generals opened up the scoring just 13 seconds into the first period with a goal from Carter Johnson. However, the Bombers struck back later in the frame as Robbie Steel scored the Bombers’ first goal in franchise history in an exhibition game.

As the second period began, the Bombers again sacrificed an early period goal to Generals forward Dylan McCormick just 56 seconds into the frame. The Generals kept it coming with the offence, as McCormick scored his second goal followed by another marker from Jacob Thomas. The Bombers responded with a goal from Aidan See to make it 4-2.

In the third period, Generals forward Nolan Wyatt gave the visiting team a 5-2 lead less than three minutes into the frame. Although Bombers forward Jack McKean scored later in the period, the Generals came away with a 5-3 victory against the Bombers in their first-ever exhibition game.

Next up, the Bombers will travel to Parksville for an exhibition rematch against the Generals on Friday, Sept. 3. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

The Bombers will begin their regular season later this month with a game against the Campbell River Storm on Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Port AlberniVIJHL