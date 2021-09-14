Blake Power of the Port Alberni Bombers battles with Nolan Corrado of the Campbell River Storm during a game in Campbell River on Friday, Sept. 10. Power was the only goalscorer for the Bombers on Friday. (RONAN O’DOHERTY / Black Press)

Port Alberni Bombers get rude welcome to the VIJHL from Campbell River Storm

Bombers will host their home opener on Sept. 15 at Alberni Valley Multiplex

The Port Alberni Bombers had a rude welcoming to the VIJHL on Sept. 10 as they dropped their season opener 6-1 to the Campbell River Storm.

Blake Power gave the Bombers a 1-0 lead in the first period as he scored the historic first goal in franchise history just 7:46 into the opening period. But the Storm would reply to tie things up four minutes later, with James Quaife scoring on the power play.

The second period was scoreless, but the Storm blew the game open in the third, with four goals in the first 10 minutes of the period. Storm forward Justin Gyori would then score on the power play with just over four minutes to play to make it a 6-1 final.

The Bombers will host their home opener on Wednesday, Sept. 15, facing the Kerry Park Islanders. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.portalbernibombers.ca or in person at the Bulldogs office at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. All children 18 and under can attend for free when accompanied by an adult, courtesy of the San Group.

