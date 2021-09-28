Port Alberni Bombers still seek elusive first franchise win

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Keelan Hondro keeps an eye on the puck during a Campbell River Storm powerplay on Sept. 22. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Campbell River Storm defenceman Tynan Peacock pushes Port Alberni Bombers defenceman Hunter Harwood off the puck during a VIJHL game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Sept. 22. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Campbell River Storm defenceman Wyatt Dumont is pursued behind the Storm net by a Port Alberni Bombers player during the first period of a VIJHL game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Sept. 22. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Campbell River Storm forward Jalen Price keeps the puck away from Port Alberni Bombers forward Aidan See during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Sept. 22. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Bombers forward Justin Osborne fires a shot on goal during a game at home against the Campbell River Storm on Sept. 22. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Port Alberni Bombers are still looking for their first win.

The new VIJHL team hosted the Campbell River Storm on Sept. 22 and lost 4-1.

Just a few days later, on Sept. 26, the team travelled to Parksville to face the Oceanside Generals. They were a goal away from grabbing their first win of the season, but victory was snatched away by the Generals in overtime. The final score was 4-3.

Joe Martin, director of hockey operations for the Port Alberni Bombers, said that growing pains are expected with a brand-new hockey franchise.

“They’re starting to come around as a team,” he said. “They’ve been battling veteran lineups. It’s all new for them—there will be a bit of a transition period.”

The Bombers are now set to host two games in a row on home ice. They will play against the Victoria Cougars on Tuesday, Sept. 28 and will face the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Puck drop is 7 p.m. for both games. Tickets can be purchased online at www.portalbernibombers.ca or in person at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

