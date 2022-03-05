Port Alberni goaltender Callum Tung smothers a loose puck at the side of the net at the heel of Campbell River Storm captain Nolan Corrado’s stick in first period action of Game 5 of the VIJHL playoff series in Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, March 4. The Bombers won the game 3-2 to take a 3-2 lead in the series. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Port Alberni Bombers take lead in VIJHL playoff series against Campbell River Storm

The Port Alberni Bombers took a 3-2 lead in the VIJHL playoff series against the Campbell River Storm with a 3-2 victory at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, March 5.

Carter De Boer opened the scoring at 14:40 of the first period on an unassisted effort. The Bombers tied the game at 18:28 of the second period on a goal by Robbie Steel, assisted by Jackson Payeur and Grayson Erickson.

The Bombers jumped in to the lead in the third period with two unanswered goals by Brady McIsaac at 9:47, assisted by Hunter Harwood, and Brett MacLean, assisted by Carson Steel and Evan Vasarhely at 10:48.

Campbell River Storm’s Jalen Price began an attempt at a comeback with a goal at 15:40 on an assist by Cody Savey but it was all the home team was going to get.

Bombers goaltender Callum Tung wasn’t quite as busy as he was in previous games that saw as much as 57 shots on him. This time he faced 41 shots. His counterpart on the Storm, Nick Peters, faced 20 shots.

Attendance at the Brindy was 782. Game 6 goes Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. Game 7, if necessary, is back in Campbell River Tuesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

