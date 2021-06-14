Port Alberni Bombers to host first ID camp for roster spots

Roster spots for the Junior B team will be filled at the conclusion of the camp

The Port Alberni Bombers are one of the newest teams in the VIJHL. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni’s new junior ‘B’ hockey team is set to host its first-ever ID camp this summer.

The Port Alberni Bombers will hold a camp at the Alberni Valley Multiplex from July 19-20 with new head coach Gaelan Patterson.

The Bombers are one of two new expansion teams for the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL), along with the Lake Cowichan Kraken. The Bombers, who will play in the Alberni Valley Multiplex, are owned by the same group that owns the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the BCHL.

The VIJHL was forced to cancel its 2020-21 season due to provincial COVID-19 restrictions, but the league is anticipating a “normal” season in 2021-22.

For more information about the camp and how to join, contact the Alberni Valley Bulldogs office at 250-723-4412 or info@albernivalleybulldogs.ca.

