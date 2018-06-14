Port Alberni charity golf classic turns 25

The Alberni Valley Charity Golf Classic may be turning 25 this year, but there is one thing that hasn’t changed since the beginning: golf has been incidental to helping community groups.
The tournament started in 1994 as an NHL Officials’ Association charitable event courtesy of hometown NHL referee Rob Shick. Since then, the tournament has raised more than $800,000 and assisted 35 different charities. It has seen numerous sports stars participate, from former Vancouver Canuck goaltender “King” Richard Brodeur to ex-BC Lion CFL football players John Blain and Al Wilson.
This year’s tournament will help Abbeyfield House, Bread of Life, KidSport, Kiwanis Hilton and the Rollin Art Centre in addition to BC Children’s Hospital. Shick will be back, as will former NHLer Dave Babych and media players Jason Pires, Mira Laurence and Joey Kenward from the Vancouver Canucks.
Organizers are still accepting teams. The tournament will feature as much fun as there is golf. Call Joan Hall at 250-724-6163, Bruce MacDonald at 250-735-9669 or Lee Anne VanLent at 250-723-7111.