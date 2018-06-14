Joan Hall, Bruce MacDonald and Gerry Fagan go through a photo album from the early days of the Alberni Golf Club Charity Golf Classic as they prepare for the 2018 tournament. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Port Alberni charity golf classic turns 25

One of the oldest-running golf tournaments in Canada going strong

The Alberni Valley Charity Golf Classic may be turning 25 this year, but there is one thing that hasn’t changed since the beginning: golf has been incidental to helping community groups.

The tournament started in 1994 as an NHL Officials’ Association charitable event courtesy of hometown NHL referee Rob Shick. Since then, the tournament has raised more than $800,000 and assisted 35 different charities. It has seen numerous sports stars participate, from former Vancouver Canuck goaltender “King” Richard Brodeur to ex-BC Lion CFL football players John Blain and Al Wilson.

Retired golf pro Bruce MacDonald has been involved in every tournament since the beginning. “It has a unique relationship with the golf course and with businesses and golfers who support it,” he says.

This year’s tournament will help Abbeyfield House, Bread of Life, KidSport, Kiwanis Hilton and the Rollin Art Centre in addition to BC Children’s Hospital. Shick will be back, as will former NHLer Dave Babych and media players Jason Pires, Mira Laurence and Joey Kenward from the Vancouver Canucks.

Organizers are still accepting teams. The tournament will feature as much fun as there is golf. Call Joan Hall at 250-724-6163, Bruce MacDonald at 250-735-9669 or Lee Anne VanLent at 250-723-7111.

 

Members of the Alberni Charity Golf Classic presented four Alberni Valley charities as well as the BC Children’s Hospital with proceeds from last year’s classic, held in July. Last year’s (2017) local recipients were KidSport, Abbeyfield House, Crime Stoppers and Bread of Life. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

