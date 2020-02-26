Port Alberni finishes strong in men’s bonspiel

Home teams make it to the finals at Alberni Valley Curling Club’s Men’s Open Bonspiel

Port Alberni was well-represented in the finals last weekend during the Alberni Valley Curling Club’s Men’s Open Bonspiel.

The 67th annual event drew teams from the Lower Mainland, as well as the South and Mid Island.

Team Reeves (“Irish Enough”) defeated the local Team Gray in the A Event on Sunday, Feb. 23. Team Herbertson from Alberni defeated Team Reinsch from Parksville for the B Event, and Team Harrison (“Clockwork Orange”) from White Rock prevailed over Team L. Cheetham from Alberni in the C Event.

The D Event was an all-local team, with Team Dressler winning over Team G. Cheetham.

The AVCC thanked their sponsors for the event, which included Coastal Community, Quality Foods, Shopper’s Drug Mart, the Alberni District Co-Op and Breaker’s Marine.

“The club is very thankful for the continued support of the local businesses,” said Steve Eng of the AVCC.

