Hank Krahn, left, Don Campbell and Larry Cross will represent Rainbow Lanes at the B.C. provincial championships. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni five-pin bowlers off to provincial championships

Rainbow Lanes team wins qualifier at home

Five bowlers from Port Alberni will represent Rainbow Lanes in upcoming provincial championships.

The B.C. 5 Pin Bowling Association’s Vancouver Island zone 1 qualifying rounds were held in Port Alberni and Duncan two weeks ago. Eight games were played in each respective community.

Four male bowlers from Rainbow Lanes were successful and advanced to the B.C. Open provincials to be held April 9 – 12 in Surrey. Finishing in first place was Hank Krahn (Rainbow Lanes), second place was Clive Moir (Duncan), third place was Don Campbell (Rainbow Lanes), fourth place was Larry Cross (Rainbow Lanes), fifth place was Rob Patterson (Nanaimo) and sixth place was Marc Olliver (Nanaimo). They all make up the Vancouver Island Men’s team.

On the ladies’ side, Pat Sampson (Rainbow Lanes) finished in fifth place to compete on the ladies team.

All the men from Rainbow Lanes also qualified to compete for the B.C. Open Singles tournament, held on the same weekend.

