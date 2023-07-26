Port Alberni Golfers get in on British Open action with Partner with a Pro event

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

There were 54 golfers who participated in the Partner With a Pro event for Sunday Men’s Golf at Alberni Golf Course on July 23.

In the gross category there was a tie between Cory Nielson, Colton Buffie and Wayne Cheveldave all recording 74, Then Ted Stewart with 75, Lloyd Fairley 76, James Haggard 77, Colin Hamilton 78. The final gross goes to Bill Barrett and Mike Buffie both carding 79.

On the net side, keeping in mind that our members net score is added to their pro partner playing in the British Open score. Leading the way was Josh Versteeg 131, Darcy Haggard and Masami Hirayama both with 134, Mark Taylor 138, Craig Acland 139, Hank Krahn, Adam Taylor, Robin Corse, and Don Grill all with 140, Glen Mee 141, Brandon Wells, Jim Rhodes, Preben Rasmussen, Darren Van Dyk and Wayne Johnstone all with 142. All ties were settled by retrogression.

The closest to the pins were won by Ted Stewart on No. 2, Mike Doucette on No. 4, Chandler Shearer on No. 3, and Darren VanDyk on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was Don Grill, who collects $54.

Many thanks to Bowerman Construction for their continued support of our organization.

Next week will be a best net best gross competition.

GolfPort Alberni