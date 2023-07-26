The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Port Alberni Golfers get in on British Open action with Partner with a Pro event

Fifty-four golfers participate in popular event at Alberni Golf Course

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

There were 54 golfers who participated in the Partner With a Pro event for Sunday Men’s Golf at Alberni Golf Course on July 23.

In the gross category there was a tie between Cory Nielson, Colton Buffie and Wayne Cheveldave all recording 74, Then Ted Stewart with 75, Lloyd Fairley 76, James Haggard 77, Colin Hamilton 78. The final gross goes to Bill Barrett and Mike Buffie both carding 79.

On the net side, keeping in mind that our members net score is added to their pro partner playing in the British Open score. Leading the way was Josh Versteeg 131, Darcy Haggard and Masami Hirayama both with 134, Mark Taylor 138, Craig Acland 139, Hank Krahn, Adam Taylor, Robin Corse, and Don Grill all with 140, Glen Mee 141, Brandon Wells, Jim Rhodes, Preben Rasmussen, Darren Van Dyk and Wayne Johnstone all with 142. All ties were settled by retrogression.

The closest to the pins were won by Ted Stewart on No. 2, Mike Doucette on No. 4, Chandler Shearer on No. 3, and Darren VanDyk on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was Don Grill, who collects $54.

Many thanks to Bowerman Construction for their continued support of our organization.

Next week will be a best net best gross competition.

GolfPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Different baseball missions accomplished by Port Alberni, Chemainus-based teams

Just Posted

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni Golfers get in on British Open action with Partner with a Pro event

Crews work on rock scaling on Highway 4 east of Port Alberni. (FACEBOOK PHOTO COURTESY BC TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE)
Highway 4 east of Port Alberni to re-open after crane repairs

A Paverpol sculpture on display at The Grove Art Gallery in Port Alberni, as part of the Wednesday Painters exhibit. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: Grove Art Gallery presents Paverpol workshop

Desa Balach is known to many in Port Alberni for her skills as a crafter and for her interest and disposition to help others in need. (ORLANDO DELANO / Special to the News)
VALLEY SENIORS: Desa Balach known for her crafts and her kindness