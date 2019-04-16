Port Alberni golfers partner with the pros

Alberni Men’s Club golfers enjoyed another great day on the links

BY GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Alberni Men’s Club golfers enjoyed another great day on the links; 45 men took part in the “partner with a pro” event held on Sunday. The weather was much improved over last week, cloudy with sunny periods.

Many thanks to Dieverts Roofing for there generous contribution to the day, also a big thank you to Ted Stewart for sponsoring all four closest to the pin holes.

Please keep in mind that the scores are a member’s net score and their pro partner’s gross score added together.

The game of the day belongs to Bill Barrett shooting an impressive gross 76, followed by Ted Stewart with 78.

Leading the field on the net side was Dennis Frykas coming in with 131, next was John Panagrot carding 135, followed by Al Wright 136, Don Grill also 136, Don MacGowan at 137, Chad Wutke 138, Mike Savard 140, Bill Bjornson 142, Glen Barton also at 142. The final prize won by retrogression was Darrell VanOs at 143.

The closest to the pin winners were, Bill Barrett on No. 2, Dave Mann on No. 4, Don MacGowan on No. 13 and Mike Savard on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin for the second shot on No. 6 was Lucas Clark.

All prizes can be picked up from the Pro Shop.

Next Sunday, April 21 is an open day with the usual best gross and best net up for grabs. All four closest to the pins will be in play along with the Charity KP, as well as the money pots.

Please book your own tee time or as a single and you will be placed in a group, starting with a 7:30 a.m. tee-off until 10 a.m.

Happy Easter, everyone!

Alberni Valley Bulldogs hire BCHL Coach of the Year
New deal with Seahawks makes Wilson highest-paid NFL player

