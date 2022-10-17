Preben Rasmussen of the Alberni Golf Men’s Club, left, and Ken Porteous of The King Edward Liquor Store present Teresa Ludvigson of the Alberni Valley Hospice Society with matching donations of $1000, Saturday, Oct. 1 at the club’s windup. (PHOTO COURTESY GERRY FAGAN)

Port Alberni golfers raise thousands for Alberni Valley Hospice Society

Men’s Club windup ends with fundraising, fun round

BY GERRY FAGAN

Special to the AV News

The Alberni Golf Men’s Club held its year-end windup on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Men’s Club raised $1000 from the Charity KP, which was matched by the King Edward Liquor Store. This year’s charity is the Alberni Valley Hospice Society.

The donation to the hospice society will be used for a recently started grief and bereavement counselling program for children and youth. Port Alberni residents receive counselling without any financial hardship to their family.

The team of Darcy Haggard, James Haggard, Cody Breuker and Brett Parhar came in first with a score of 53.2, followed by Steve Pointon, Darren VanDyk, Bill Barrett and Dave Mann 55.3, James Weening, Terry Rai, Peter Mugleston and Gord Unger 55.5, Trevor Holloway, Tim Morrison, Chandler Shearer and Ken Porteous 56.5, Craig Acland, Bob Matlock, Steve Acland and Ron Clark 57.2, Jack Sparks, Cliff O’Laney, Paul Saulnier, Reece Bowne 58.1, Vito Caldarulo, Terry Argotow, Sam Parhar and Chad Wutke 58.1, Darrell Vanos, Cory Neilsen, Adam Taylor and Jim Proteau 58.2, Dennis Frykas, Wayne Johnstone, Chris Bird and Don Grill 58.3.

Closest to the pin on No. 2 was Terry Rai, No. 4 was Steve Acland, No. 13 was Ron Clark, and No. 17 was Vito Caldarulo.

That’s it for another golfing season, see you next year.

Thanks to the King Edward Liquor Store for sponsoring our wind-up. Many thanks to the pro shop staff for their excellent help and support every Sunday. Thanks also to Kelly and Leanne in the office for looking after our finances every week, and Doug Richmond for looking after the money pot. Finally, thanks to the kitchen and dining room staff for looking after us when golf is finished for the day.

GolfPort Alberni

