Port Alberni gymnasts jump and tumble their way to success

The trampoline team from Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy had a strong showing at the Western Canada Cup in Port Moody the first weekend of June. (PHOTO COURTESY PAGA)

Athletes from the Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy (PAGA) competed in two different events during the first week of June. The artistic gymnastics team was at the Island Championships in Victoria and the trampoline team was at the Western Canada Cup in Port Moody.

Both groups of athletes did well, according to coaches Olivia and Karen Moss and Sandra Poelzer; many scored personal bests while challenging themselves by trying advanced skills for the first time in competition.

The artistic crew consisted of five athletes who participated in their age groups and skill level. All athletes compete on bars, vault, beam, and floor and receive an overall score and placement. Results: Aslynd Mowat (CCP 6) third on vault, seventh on bars, eighth on beam, fourth on floor and seventh overall; Lark Klipa (CCP 6) third on vault, seventh on bars, fourth on beam, sixth on floor and sixth overall; Lily Soper (CCP 6) seventh on vault, fourth on bars, seventh on beam, seventh on floor and seventh all around. Tora Frank (Xcel Silver) first on vault, first on bar, second on beam, third on floor; Ella Klipa (Xcel Gold) fourth on vault, first on bar, second on beam, first on floor, second overall.

The trampoline team competed against athletes from B.C, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. In trampoline athletes can compete in up to four events: trampoline, double-mini, tumbling and synchro trampoline. All athletes compete at their own skill and age level in each event.

“It was exciting to watch as all athletes from the club made at least one final in their personal events and qualified for the team tumbling final where the team of Ari, Annabelle, Lizzie, and Bryn placed fourth,” coaching staff noted.

Results: Annabelle Price placed third in trampoline, fifth in synchro trampoline, fourth in tumbling; Rehanna Stanton placed fourth in trampoline; Jackson Price placed seventh in trampoline; Lizzie Bielert placed ninth in tumbling; Ari Mowat placed fifth in double mini and 10th in trampoline; Bryn Walter Parker placed 10th in double mini and fifth in synchro trampoline.

