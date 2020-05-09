Port Alberni hockey player named U15 AAA Player of the Year

Aidan See of the North Island Major Bantam Silvertips led his league in scoring

A Port Alberni hockey player has been named BC Hockey’s U15 AAA Player of the Year.

Aidan See of the North Island Major Bantam Silvertips impressed throughout the 2019-2020 season, leading his league in scoring with 52 points in 30 games.

It was a “fantastic” effort, said his head coach Brad Knight.

“He gave us a chance every night to win,” said Knight. “He has the ability to play in both ends of the rink, and he plays with a tremendous amount of passion.”

See described it as a “challenging” season for the Silvertips, who finished sixth in the standings out of eight teams. The season was also shut down early by COVID-19 prior to the start of the playoffs.

“I was a little bit disappointed,” See admitted. “But it was still a great year. It was an amazing opportunity. I had great coaches and a great group of guys.”

See starting playing hockey with the Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association when he was just five years old. Last season, he started commuting to Nanaimo to play, and in 2019, he joined the Silvertips.

“This year, [commuting] wasn’t as hard,” said See. “It honestly feels normal now. It takes up some time and you have to learn to manage your time. But it’s great being able to play at such a high level.”

See isn’t the only Port Alberni player to be recognized this year by BC Hockey. He and his Silvertips teammate Caden Tremblay were both named to the U15 AAA All-Star Team back in April. Tremblay was then drafted by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL draft that took place April 22.

See was also eligible for the WHL draft, but went undrafted. He was contacted by several teams prior to the draft, but See told them he’s not sure yet if he wants to play in the WHL or in the NCAA.

“I’m just keeping my options open,” he explained.

See has already been contacted by two WHL teams about attending camp, as well as the BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

“Aidan is a really great player,” said Knight. “I’d be shocked if he’s not invited to 15 hockey camps this year.”

Next season, See will move on to the U18 level. His goal is to make the North Island Major Midget Silvertips and continue to play in Nanaimo.



