Aidan See (in white) battles with another player for the puck. (PHOTO COURTESY RON HAYES)

Port Alberni hockey player named U15 AAA Player of the Year

Aidan See of the North Island Major Bantam Silvertips led his league in scoring

A Port Alberni hockey player has been named BC Hockey’s U15 AAA Player of the Year.

Aidan See of the North Island Major Bantam Silvertips impressed throughout the 2019-2020 season, leading his league in scoring with 52 points in 30 games.

It was a “fantastic” effort, said his head coach Brad Knight.

“He gave us a chance every night to win,” said Knight. “He has the ability to play in both ends of the rink, and he plays with a tremendous amount of passion.”

See described it as a “challenging” season for the Silvertips, who finished sixth in the standings out of eight teams. The season was also shut down early by COVID-19 prior to the start of the playoffs.

“I was a little bit disappointed,” See admitted. “But it was still a great year. It was an amazing opportunity. I had great coaches and a great group of guys.”

See starting playing hockey with the Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association when he was just five years old. Last season, he started commuting to Nanaimo to play, and in 2019, he joined the Silvertips.

“This year, [commuting] wasn’t as hard,” said See. “It honestly feels normal now. It takes up some time and you have to learn to manage your time. But it’s great being able to play at such a high level.”

See isn’t the only Port Alberni player to be recognized this year by BC Hockey. He and his Silvertips teammate Caden Tremblay were both named to the U15 AAA All-Star Team back in April. Tremblay was then drafted by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL draft that took place April 22.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island bantam hockey player drafted by WHL team

See was also eligible for the WHL draft, but went undrafted. He was contacted by several teams prior to the draft, but See told them he’s not sure yet if he wants to play in the WHL or in the NCAA.

“I’m just keeping my options open,” he explained.

See has already been contacted by two WHL teams about attending camp, as well as the BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

“Aidan is a really great player,” said Knight. “I’d be shocked if he’s not invited to 15 hockey camps this year.”

Next season, See will move on to the U18 level. His goal is to make the North Island Major Midget Silvertips and continue to play in Nanaimo.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor HockeyPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council cancels Tlu-piich Games

Just Posted

Port Alberni hockey player named U15 AAA Player of the Year

Aidan See of the North Island Major Bantam Silvertips led his league in scoring

Port Alberni, ACRD release COVID-19 recovery plan

Port Alberni Mayor to speak live on Facebook at 1 p.m. about new plan

UPDATED: Tofino-Ucluelet highway reopens after three-hour closure

Road reopened around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council cancels Tlu-piich Games

COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings mean the annual event will not take place in 2020

BC Transit looks at bus service to Sproat Lake

Bus route would connect to City of Port Alberni at Walmart

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

It’s too soon to say exactly how certain sectors will be given the green light to re-open, and when

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Body of Duncan man recovered from Cowichan Lake

33-year-old located along with van under water

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

Tahsis students step out for socially distanced farm to school activities

Students from Captain Meares Elementary Secondary school get productive with outdoor education amidst pandemic

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

Dormant Northern Vancouver Island pulp mill declares bankruptcy, owes $272 million

Port Alice’s main employer and tax payer has left the village on the hook for $1.8 million

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted on Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

Most Read